Soaring GBV cases need urgent action
Brian Sokutu
Members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) sing and chant during a march against gender-based violence outside the Sunnyside Police station in Pretoria on October 14, 2019. The march led by the men in blue aims to raise awareness on the scourge of violence with a view of mobilising society to play an active role in assisting the police in detecting, preventing and fighting gender-based violence. Picture: AFP / Phill Magakoe
There have been over 2,300 cases of gender-based violence reported since the start of the 21-day lockdown period, prompting calls for a decisive intervention by government.