Covid-19 6.4.2020 03:34 pm

Soaring GBV cases need urgent action

Brian Sokutu
Members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) sing and chant during a march against gender-based violence outside the Sunnyside Police station in Pretoria on October 14, 2019. The march led by the men in blue aims to raise awareness on the scourge of violence with a view of mobilising society to play an active role in assisting the police in detecting, preventing and fighting gender-based violence. Picture: AFP / Phill Magakoe

There have been over 2,300 cases of gender-based violence reported since the start of the 21-day lockdown period, prompting calls for a decisive intervention by government.

While government should be lauded for taking decisive measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, more than 2,000 reported cases mean that a rapid response to increased gender-based violence (GBV) during the lockdown should be prioritised, according to non-governmental organisation Sonke Gender Justice. Commenting on the call made by United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres, who has urged governments around the world to consider protecting women as part of their response to the coronavirus pandemic, Sonke spokesperson Given Sigauqwe said on Monday the moment called for “decisiveness”. In his call, Guterres said: “I urge all governments to make the prevention and redress of...
Lock Down

