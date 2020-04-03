 
 
Covid-19 3.4.2020 06:10 am

Reserve Bank ‘should set up cheap loans to save firms’

Eric Naki
Reserve Bank 'should set up cheap loans to save firms'

The SA Reserve Bank.

The bank could provide low-interest loans to banks, which the banks could use to extend low-interest loans to distressed businesses, a finance expert said.

The Covid-19 crisis is not only causing business interruptions and putting many small and medium-sized enterprises at risk of imminent collapse, it will also result in an enormous liquidity crisis which, in turn, will cause large-scale job losses. As a result, the government needed to ensure the SA Reserve Bank offered cheap loans to the banks, a finance expert said. Professor Philippe Burger of Free State University said that in SA and elsewhere, some larger corporations might have the financial reserves to serve as a cushion for a while, but others did not. “As a result, liquidity crises threaten to...
