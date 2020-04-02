 
 
Dale Steyn: I might just go crazy by week three of lockdown!

Ken Borland
Dale Steyn. (Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)

Confinement isn’t a good fit for the legendary Proteas quick, known for loving the outdoors. But it might delay his international retirement…

Proteas fast-bowling legend Dale Steyn has admitted that the Covid-19 lockdown will probably cause him to become a raving lunatic by week three, such is his love of the outdoors. And the prospect of most of the 2020 cricket calendar being wiped out, even though it could theoretically prolong his career by another year, is also not filling him with too much joy. Steyn grew up on the border of the Kruger National Park in Phalaborwa so it is no surprise that he is a nature lover. His love of “being out there” is exemplified in his passion for fishing,...
