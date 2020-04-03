 
 
Covid-19 3.4.2020 05:00 am

Relaxing taxi rules a dangerous, yet necessary evil

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Passengers are seen at at taxi rank as residents of a number of African cities where the coronavirus is spreading are heading to the countryside to try to escape from the disease, in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

While the relaxation of rules surrounding the taxi industry is cause for concern, South Africa has to face the reality that social distancing is a privilege that many of our citizens simply can’t afford.

Social distancing is a privilege that many South Africans unfortunately cannot afford, according to organisations responding to growing concerns about the relaxed Covid-19 regulations on social distancing in the taxi industry. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula raised eyebrows on Wednesday, when he held press conference at Noord Taxi Rank in Johannesburg where he struggled to maintain social distancing among the crowds gathering to hear his address. Caving to pressure from taxi bosses, he announced that taxis operators had the choice to load vehicles up to 70% capacity, rather than the initial 50% cap. Concerns were immediately raised after the minister announced...
