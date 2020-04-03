Relaxing taxi rules a dangerous, yet necessary evil

Social distancing is a privilege that many South Africans unfortunately cannot afford, according to organisations responding to growing concerns about the relaxed Covid-19 regulations on social distancing in the taxi industry. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula raised eyebrows on Wednesday, when he held press conference at Noord Taxi Rank in Johannesburg where he struggled to maintain social distancing among the crowds gathering to hear his address. Caving to pressure from taxi bosses, he announced that taxis operators had the choice to load vehicles up to 70% capacity, rather than the initial 50% cap. Concerns were immediately raised after the minister announced...

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula raised eyebrows on Wednesday, when he held press conference at Noord Taxi Rank in Johannesburg where he struggled to maintain social distancing among the crowds gathering to hear his address. Caving to pressure from taxi bosses, he announced that taxis operators had the choice to load vehicles up to 70% capacity, rather than the initial 50% cap.

Concerns were immediately raised after the minister announced that taxis could be full provided passengers were wearing masks, which government undertook to provide. However, scientifically, this would not be enough to guarantee the highly contagious coronavirus will not spread in taxis.

Even the highly influential SA National Taxi Council – also the biggest formation – immediately welcomed the decision from their official Twitter account, saying they had always had concerns about loading to 100%.

Although it was not said outright, the assumption is that another taxi grouping was the one pushing for Mbalula to allow full loading capacity.

A day later, rainy Thursday morning conditions in Soweto did not prevent the streets from coming alive with activity, as traffic and pedestrians made their way to work, or seeking essential services.

A marshal at the central rank opposite Chris Baragwananth Hospital stood amid dozens of minibus taxis filled to various degrees of capacity, but largely on the side of half empty.

“We are still keeping to the original rule of 50% because we are still waiting for the bosses and government to tell us the way forward and give us the tools to sanitise,” he said.

In some taxi ranks around Soweto, masks and gloves were a dime a dozen on the faces and hands of commuters and shoppers, but there were many taxis filled with commuters where only some had protective gear.

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, spokesperson for trade union Numsa, expressed grave concern over Mabula’s move on the taxi industry, but stressed that people needed to view the effects of the novel coronavirus in South Africa with greater context.

“If you are middle class or you are a working professional, chances are you will simply hop into your car to drive to work, but that is not the reality of most South Africans who are poor and working class,” she argued.

“For ordinary workers who earn equal or less than the national minimum wage of R20 per hour, they are forced to only use taxis. Now with government relaxing the laws on social distancing, now that is very concerning, because according to the World Health Organisation, social distancing is what is necessary in order to keep safe from this disease. And for people who are working at this time, it has given clear indications of what is necessary to do and it means that now there is an increased chance of someone in that taxi who may unknowingly have the virus may spread it. It is even more deeply concerning that government is not doing enough to protect the poor and working class from this disease.”

Justice Project South Africa founder Howard Dembovsky said South Africa faced unique challenges in the restriction of movement and social distancing.

“I think we have to face the reality in South Africa that the majority of our country are people who use public transport, and so we need to be more realistic in our approach.”

“The thing that fazes me now is we are already beginning to see social media posts showing people packed into minibus taxis with a check mark on and a person riding a bicycle, showing that it’s a R5,000 fine, and it does completely defy logic when you consider that social distancing is considered the best practice to combat this disease,” said Dembovsky.

He added that those who were not forced to live in small houses and shacks and to commute in minibus taxis had the privilege to practice social distancing, while others may not even be able to access water and sanitation without leaving their homes, standing in queues and interacting with other people.

Hlubi-Majola also questioned the lack of government intervention in ensuring certain sectors do not profit from the pandemic at the expense of the poor.

While more severely effected countries such a Spain and Italy had already nationalised health services and facilities, she lamented, South Africa had adopted a more pro-business approach in which the private health sector and the pharmaceuticals industry was in for a boom as the virus increased demand for health goods and services.

As early as the beginning of March, Canada became one of the first countries to offer financial relief for affected citizens when its banks gave loan and bond payment holidays with little or no interest accumulation. South Africa compared regrettably in this regard as banks recently offered the same payment reprieve but without the cushioning from compounding interest.

