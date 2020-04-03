Relaxing taxi rules a dangerous, yet necessary evil
Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Passengers are seen at at taxi rank as residents of a number of African cities where the coronavirus is spreading are heading to the countryside to try to escape from the disease, in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
While the relaxation of rules surrounding the taxi industry is cause for concern, South Africa has to face the reality that social distancing is a privilege that many of our citizens simply can’t afford.