Covid-19 2.4.2020 06:15 am

Millions can’t buy necessities in SA, survey finds

Gcina Ntsaluba
Millions can’t buy necessities in SA, survey finds

Alexandra residents queue outside Shoprite at Alexandra Plaza, 1 April 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

One in five people had not been able to buy toilet paper or fresh food (21% each) and a large number had also not been able to buy medicine (19%), or dry food (18%).

An estimated 21.6 million South African adults have not been able to buy essential items in the past month, according to new data from financial comparison website Finder.com. A survey of 1,504 South African adults revealed more than half (56%) had been unable to buy necessities like hand sanitiser or soap, fresh food, dry food, medicine, toilet paper or other toiletries. According Angus Kidman, the global editor-in-chief at Finder, a staggering number of South Africans have been unable to buy essential items due to Covid-19. “The biggest shortage has been for hand sanitiser or soap, with more than a third...
