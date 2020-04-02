 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Covid-19 2.4.2020 06:10 am

Journo’s island cruise results in virus nightmare

Sipho Mabena
PREMIUM!
Journo’s island cruise results in virus nightmare

The MSC Cruise Orchestra docked at the Durban port. Photo courtesy of Berea Mail.

The MSC Orchestra is said to have been carrying 3,337 people, including 929 crew members.

For more than a week, every little cough, sneeze or sinusitis attack sent a Johannesburg journalist on an emotional roller-coaster ride after rumours started swirling that a passenger on a cruise she had gone on had tested positive for Covid-19. Last Friday night her worst nightmare came true – she received confirmation from the MSC Orchestra, which returned from the Mozambican Islands on 16 March. “That is when I started thinking of all the places I have been, people I have come into contact with because I have been out working after the trip. I got really anxious because I...
Related Stories
KZN teacher got virus at hospital, union claims 2.4.2020
Hookah pipes can spread virus, experts warn 2.4.2020
Limpopo MEC warns of risks of Covid-19 in province 2.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.