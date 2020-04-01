Doctor recovers from Covid-19, gives hope to Limpopo

A Limpopo doctor, who had previously tested positive for the coronavirus, has, following weeks of self-quarantine, now tested negative. The province’s health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba welcomed the news and said the doctor has now fully recovered. “We commend the doctor’s discipline because he immediately self-quarantined after his return from overseas and also self-isolated after testing positive. “Jubilation is the order of the day because the first case of coronavirus recorded in the province has turned out to be no case at all. “He is ready to be integrated back into society. This must also give hope to the community...

A Limpopo doctor, who had previously tested positive for the coronavirus, has, following weeks of self-quarantine, now tested negative.

The province’s health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba welcomed the news and said the doctor has now fully recovered.

“We commend the doctor’s discipline because he immediately self-quarantined after his return from overseas and also self-isolated after testing positive.

“Jubilation is the order of the day because the first case of coronavirus recorded in the province has turned out to be no case at all.

“He is ready to be integrated back into society. This must also give hope to the community to say if we do what is right, we can contain the spread of this disease,” she said.

The province’s current tally of coronavirus cases has grown fast, creating fear in rural and urban areas.

According to the health department, the province – which is 90% rural – has 13 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including the recovered doctor and just one suspected to be a local transmission.

The province comprises five regions, all rural except for the Capricorn district, the province’s capital. The others are Mopani, Vhembe, Sekhukhune and Waterberg.

According to the latest statistics released by the provincial health department, the Waterberg district has six cases. Three of those are a Western Cape family that travelled to Europe and on their return, self-quarantined on a farm in Lephalale.

The other three are a Japanese national and an Australian who had travelled, as well as a Zimbabwean who recently arrived in South Africa.

The Capricorn district has so far had four cases, including the recovered doctor.

A woman, 44, who travelled to London but did not self-quarantine on her return even though she was coming from a high-risk area, also tested positive. The other cases are another 44-year-old who just returned from a cruise, and a 54-year-old man who travelled to Nigeria.

Vhembe has recorded two cases – a 54-year-old woman who travelled to the US and a 45-year-old woman with no travel history.

Mopani has recorded a single case. The patient is a 30-year-old who was tested in Gauteng and didn’t self-quarantine.

Sekhukhune remained the only district in the province with no confirmed cases.

