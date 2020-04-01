 
 
Covid-19 1.4.2020 06:15 am

Doctor recovers from Covid-19, gives hope to Limpopo

Alex Matlala
Doctor recovers from Covid-19, gives hope to Limpopo

Limpopo Health MEC Dr. Phophi Ramathuba | Image: Twitter/ @PhophiRamathuba

The province’s tally of coronavirus cases has grown fast, creating fear in rural and urban areas.

A Limpopo doctor, who had previously tested positive for the coronavirus, has, following weeks of self-quarantine, now tested negative. The province’s health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba welcomed the news and said the doctor has now fully recovered. “We commend the doctor’s discipline because he immediately self-quarantined after his return from overseas and also self-isolated after testing positive. “Jubilation is the order of the day because the first case of coronavirus recorded in the province has turned out to be no case at all. “He is ready to be integrated back into society. This must also give hope to the community...
