Covid-19 31.3.2020 05:14 pm

Welcome boost for spaza shop owners

Bernadette Wicks
Welcome boost for spaza shop owners

Police shut down spaza shops in Govan Mbeki Township in Port Elizabeth. Photo: Mkhuseli Sizani /Ground Up

Spaza shop owners can breathe a small sigh of relief, after government announced a special support scheme which is meant to help them survive the Covid-19 lockdown.

Spaza shop owners who might have felt the Covid-19 lockdown had left them high and dry, can breathe a sigh of relief after government on Tuesday announced its new “dedicated spaza shop support scheme”. This after President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said he was “particularly concerned about the impact of the lockdown on the self-employed and on informal businesses” and that additional measures were in the process of being developed to provide relief in this regard. During an update from the Covid-19 national command council, Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said she and her teams were also working on...
Lock Down

