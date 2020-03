The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on the Department of Employment and Labour to re-open the main labour centres in all nine provinces, to deal with the flood of Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) claims that will be submitted as a result of the 21-day lockdown period. DA Shadow Minister of Employment and Labour Michael Cardo said the move to close down all labour centres for the duration of the lockdown would leave UIF claimants stranded. “Many UIF claimants do not have computers to access the Department’s services online. They need to be able to access hard copies of the relevant...

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on the Department of Employment and Labour to re-open the main labour centres in all nine provinces, to deal with the flood of Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) claims that will be submitted as a result of the 21-day lockdown period.

DA Shadow Minister of Employment and Labour Michael Cardo said the move to close down all labour centres for the duration of the lockdown would leave UIF claimants stranded.

“Many UIF claimants do not have computers to access the Department’s services online. They need to be able to access hard copies of the relevant forms and submit them manually. It should be possible for the Department to continue offering a pared-down frontline service while enforcing strict physical distancing and hygiene measures at labour centres,” said Cardo.

He said that a number of small business owners were unable to pay their workers’ salaries during the lockdown and would need to apply for the UIF’s Covid-19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (Covid-19 TERS) benefit.

This benefit pays towards the salary costs of employees during the temporary closure of business operations.

“Currently, applicants for the Covid-19 TERS benefit cannot submit manual applications. They are served by one email address and a hotline number for benefit enquiries,” he said.

One of those claimants who spoke to The Citizen is George Mabe, who went to file a claim yesterday at the Department of Labour’s offices in Braamfontein and said he was disappointed that his claim could not be processed due to the closure.

“I need money right now for my family to survive, this delay is going to put major pressure on us because I have no money right now and I was counting on the UIF to assist me,” said Mabe.

He said that his employer had sent him to the department to claim for the 21 days that he will not be working due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Even if I come back after the 21 days, the money will take another month or so for me to get it and by that time I don’t know how we are going to survive till then,” he said.

Department of Employment and Labour spokesperson Teboho Thejane did not respond to questions sent by The Citizen by the time of going to press.

On Monday the department had, however, called on employers to make use of the online platform created specifically for the lockdown period, to apply for UIF on behalf of their workers. They said this was meant to address concerns, such as workers not having access to the internet, thousands of individual applications clogging up the system, and in order to avoid a rush of applications after the lockdown is lifted.

Meanwhile the Department of Home Affairs has announced that all of its offices would be open from 10.00am to 14.00pm, Monday to Friday, except those offices in Thusong Centres, to continue offering essential services to citizens.

“Accordingly, only limited services are being offered, namely: (1) issuing of temporary identity certificates; (2) issuing of death certificates; and (3) re-issuing of birth certificates,” said spokesperson Siya Qoza.

