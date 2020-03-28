 
 
Covid-19 28.3.2020 06:50 am

King Monada lends Limpopo vendors, poor a R50K helping hand

Alex Matlala
King Monada lends Limpopo vendors, poor a R50K helping hand

Musician King Monada, centre, who grew up in a ‘primitive rural area’, has travelled around Limpopo to spread President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lockdown message. Picture: Alex Matlala

The musician’s journey took him to taxi ranks in the province, where he spread the message of staying at home during the lockdown.

Limpopo musician King Monada has put his money where his mouth is: he has opened his wallet to help a number of small businesses, including spaza shop owners and street vendors. On Thursday, hours before the 21-day coronavirus lockdown began, he bought all the vegetables and fruit from vendors in the province. Khutso Steven Kgatle (King Monada) and his manager, Albert Makwela, spent the better part of the day in different Limpopo towns, educating the elderly, spaza shop owners and street vendors about creating a coronavirus-free society as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday. The musician’s journey took him...
