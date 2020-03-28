Pick n Pay workers call in CCMA over Covid-19 protection

Workers at a Pick n Pay distribution centre on the East Rand were at loggerheads with their employer this week, hours before the country would go under lockdown except for essential services. The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) was called to intervene in the early hours of Thursday to address workers’ concerns over their health and safety, since they would have to work during the lockdown. The employees were also demanding a financial incentive for the extraordinary work conditions. According to Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi’s spokesperson Sabelo Mali, the CCMA was called upon to intervene in the dispute...

Workers at a Pick n Pay distribution centre on the East Rand were at loggerheads with their employer this week, hours before the country would go under lockdown except for essential services.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) was called to intervene in the early hours of Thursday to address workers’ concerns over their health and safety, since they would have to work during the lockdown.

The employees were also demanding a financial incentive for the extraordinary work conditions.

According to Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi’s spokesperson Sabelo Mali, the CCMA was called upon to intervene in the dispute between workers at the Pick n Pay Longmeadow distribution centre and management.

The employer issued ultimatums for workers to return to work, which subsequently resulted in their dismissal for an illegal work stoppage.

According to Mali, the process commenced with parties in the early hours of the morning in an attempt to ensure the resumption of operations at the facility.

Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) said it was aware of the situation, but the illegal strike was not organised by the union.

Gauteng Fawu provincial secretary Vuko Chonco, said the union supported the workers’ pleas for adequate Covid-19 protection from their employer.

“In general, South African workers are not being provided with the necessary protective gear and measures to protect them. So in this case the CCMA was asked to intervene. So far many people have come forward to complain to us about the working conditions of those who continue to work in the sector of this essential service,” said Chonco.

Pick n Pay spokesperson Janine Caradonna said the dispute had since been resolved and workers returned to work.

“We have resolved a temporary disruption involving workers employed by our functionally outsourced service providers at our Longmeadow distribution centre. All workers are now back at work. Strict hygiene protocols have been implemented and remain in place,” she said.

According to Mali, the workers had agreed to return to work after long and constructive deliberations.

“Parties have agreed to remain in discussions and to explore further relationship-building initiatives,” he said.

