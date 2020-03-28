 
 
Covid-19 28.3.2020 06:35 am

Pick n Pay workers call in CCMA over Covid-19 protection

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Pick n Pay workers call in CCMA over Covid-19 protection

Pick n Pay. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency/ANA

Gauteng Fawu provincial secretary Vuko Chonco, said the union supported the workers’ pleas for adequate Covid-19 protection from their employer.

Workers at a Pick n Pay distribution centre on the East Rand were at loggerheads with their employer this week, hours before the country would go under lockdown except for essential services. The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) was called to intervene in the early hours of Thursday to address workers’ concerns over their health and safety, since they would have to work during the lockdown. The employees were also demanding a financial incentive for the extraordinary work conditions. According to Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi’s spokesperson Sabelo Mali, the CCMA was called upon to intervene in the dispute...
