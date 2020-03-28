 
 
Covid-19 28.3.2020 06:15 am

Lockdown prevents man from taking essentials to wife in hospital

Sipho Mabena
Lockdown prevents man from taking essentials to wife in hospital

EMPD officers stop and check documentation of people entering OR Tambo International airport during the first day of the lockdown to fight the Corona Virus., 27 March 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

‘I am worried sick and there is nothing I can do about it. I thought police would help me but they did not care,’ Konaite said.

Klaas Konaite of Diepsloot is a deeply distressed man. His sickly wife was admitted to Steve Biko academic hospital in Pretoria on Thursday night, just hours before the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown kicked in. While most of his neighbours appeared to be carrying on with life as usual despite the lockdown, the 52-year-old Konaite roamed the streets of the sprawling township, heavy-hearted and aimless because he could not travel to Pretoria to take toiletries and other essentials, including medication, to his wife. His wife, Lezah Moyo, 49, who is battling a chronic condition, took ill on Thursday night and her husband...
