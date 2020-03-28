Lockdown prevents man from taking essentials to wife in hospital

Klaas Konaite of Diepsloot is a deeply distressed man. His sickly wife was admitted to Steve Biko academic hospital in Pretoria on Thursday night, just hours before the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown kicked in. While most of his neighbours appeared to be carrying on with life as usual despite the lockdown, the 52-year-old Konaite roamed the streets of the sprawling township, heavy-hearted and aimless because he could not travel to Pretoria to take toiletries and other essentials, including medication, to his wife. His wife, Lezah Moyo, 49, who is battling a chronic condition, took ill on Thursday night and her husband...

Klaas Konaite of Diepsloot is a deeply distressed man. His sickly wife was admitted to Steve Biko academic hospital in Pretoria on Thursday night, just hours before the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown kicked in.

While most of his neighbours appeared to be carrying on with life as usual despite the lockdown, the 52-year-old Konaite roamed the streets of the sprawling township, heavy-hearted and aimless because he could not travel to Pretoria to take toiletries and other essentials, including medication, to his wife.

His wife, Lezah Moyo, 49, who is battling a chronic condition, took ill on Thursday night and her husband hired a car to rush her to hospital.

“I was asked by the hospital to bring toiletries, clean clothes and her medication but I explained that I might not be able to move during lockdown.

“They advised me to go to the nearest police station to get an authorisation letter. But police told me they do not write such letters and told me to leave,” he said.

Police Minister Bheki Cele warned of consequences for those who attempt to leave their homes for any reason other than to buy groceries, seek medical attention, collect grants, get medication or in the case of emergencies.

Konaite is worried that if he travels without any proof of his reason for doing so he could get into trouble, as the law enforcement officers might think he is taking a chance.

The father of three from KwaMhlanga, in Mpumalanga, said it weighed heavily on him that he could not even find out how his wife was because he had her phone.

“I am worried sick and there is nothing I can do about it. I thought police would help me but they did not care,” Konaite said.

