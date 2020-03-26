 
 
Covid-19 26.3.2020 07:03 pm

Durban cats win a lockdown court battle

Bernadette Wicks
Durban cats win a lockdown court battle

Image: iStock

Durban’s feral cat community won’t go hungry during the lockdown, after a successful urgent court application on their behalf.

A Durban NGO has gone to court to ensure the city’s feral cat community is not left out in the cold during the Covid-19 lockdown. The KwaZulu-Natal High Court, sitting in Durban, on Thursday declared the work of Cats of Durban – which cares for and feeds feral cat colonies in and around the city – an essential service. And it ordered that the NGO’s volunteers be allowed to leave their homes during the lockdown in order to carry out their duties. Cats of Durban secretary Niki Moore had raced to court at the eleventh hour after local police advised...
Lock Down

