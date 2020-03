The country might be on a lockdown for the next 21 days, but pupils will be able to get through their curriculum, thanks to several measures implemented by the department of basic education. Minister Angie Motshekga detailed how pupils would continue to get their education during the lockdown. Schools have been shut since 18 March 2020, after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the Covid-19 outbreak in the country a national state of disaster. Pupils and teachers were expected to return to school on 14 April 2020, but this has changed pending the declaration of the lockdown. In the interim, pupils will...

The country might be on a lockdown for the next 21 days, but pupils will be able to get through their curriculum, thanks to several measures implemented by the department of basic education.

Minister Angie Motshekga detailed how pupils would continue to get their education during the lockdown. Schools have been shut since 18 March 2020, after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the Covid-19 outbreak in the country a national state of disaster.

Pupils and teachers were expected to return to school on 14 April 2020, but this has changed pending the declaration of the lockdown.

In the interim, pupils will have access to virtual teaching via the television, radio and the department’s website.

Lessons will be broadcast on SABC TV and radio, and DSTV has designated channel 180 to teaching. E.TV has also allocated a dedicated channel for three months on their Openview platform. Lessons will also be broadcast on community radio stations around the country.

For digital content, the department has partnered with Vodacom, MTN, Telkom and Cell C to assist in access to online learning platforms.

With MTN, there will be free access to Siyavula Maths and Science support, and pupils will have free access to the Vodacom Virtual Classroom, said Motshekga.

“The content has been carefully curated to be available online and for broadcast, and will be made available on various platforms. The DBE website has been updated with current and relevant content inclusive of reading resources and websites.”

“Other content which is available on websites of our partners has also been made available through links on the DBE website on www.education.gov.za. Parents, teachers and learners are encouraged to visit the DBE website.”

Pupils who relied on the school’s feeding schemes would unfortunately not be assisted during the lockdown. This was a decision established by the minister and members of executive committees.

The department is responsible for feeding 9.6 million school children.

“Outside our infrastructure, which is schools, we can’t feed children in our communities and we will work through the leadership of the department of social development to feed our communities. It is going to be impossible for us to say we can track the 9.6 million children we feed and run feeding schemes during the lockdown. As much as it is difficult to say, as education, we agreed with MECs that it’s mission impossible.”

