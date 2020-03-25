 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Premium 25.3.2020 11:10 am

‘Bigger things are happening’ – Theunis chilled over Proteas snub

Ken Borland
PREMIUM!
‘Bigger things are happening’ – Theunis chilled over Proteas snub

Theunis de Bruyn. Photo: Gallo Images.

Much like a corona-riddled world at the moment, the Titans star has more questions than answers about a bumpy 2019/20 season.

Highly-rated batsman Theunis de Bruyn may have just lost his Proteas contract but the 27-year-old has enough perspective to know there are far more important issues at hand at the moment and he is confident a rotten 2019/20 summer for him personally is just a hiccough in a career that has promised so much. While the Covid-19 pandemic brought the cricket season to a shocking, sudden halt, De Bruyn feels as if he didn’t really have a cricket season at all. From the time he scored 41 for SA A against India A in Mysore last September, he has batted...
Related Stories
The winners and losers from the Proteas’ new national contract list 23.3.2020
‘The right decision was made’ 19.3.2020
How thick-skinned ‘Fudge’ eventually won over SA cricket 16.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight SA economy could crater up to 10% this year

Covid-19 No, you don’t have to wear a mask when driving

Columns How exactly will we lock down a township, and other questions about our legacy

Covid-19 Everything you need to know about the coronavirus lockdown

Covid-19 China’s leader says Wuhan has ‘turned the tide’ againt virus epidemic


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.