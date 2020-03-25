Life is cheap when you can’t afford safety gear

Waste collectors who make a living off dumpsites are fearful of contracting the coronavirus from contaminated waste material because they cannot afford protective gear. Thabang Motaung said he has been collecting recycled waste for the past three years around Jeppe and Newtown in Johannesburg as a form of income. Since the first confirmed coronavirus case in the city earlier this month, he has used gloves and a jacket to cover his face when collecting waste from dustbins and dumpsites. “I have feared scratching in the dustbins since the virus hit this country because it is very difficult to tell which...

Waste collectors who make a living off dumpsites are fearful of contracting the coronavirus from contaminated waste material because they cannot afford protective gear.

Thabang Motaung said he has been collecting recycled waste for the past three years around Jeppe and Newtown in Johannesburg as a form of income.

Since the first confirmed coronavirus case in the city earlier this month, he has used gloves and a jacket to cover his face when collecting waste from dustbins and dumpsites.

“I have feared scratching in the dustbins since the virus hit this country because it is very difficult to tell which item carries the virus,” he said. “Unfortunately this is my way of making a living.”

Charles Zulu has collected waste in Langlaagte for the past 10 years. He explained that he was at risk of contracting Covid-19 because it was too expensive for him to practise good hygiene.

He said he has nowhere to go and would continue to collect waste during the lockdown.

“We are each responsible for our own hygiene. This is very difficult because we don’t really make enough money from collecting waste to even see to our basic needs.

“I used to do piece jobs but sometimes customers refuse to pay or would pay only half of what they promised.

“I have no idea what I will do or where I will go during the lockdown as I live on the streets or in parks. I have no choice but to continue to collect waste during the lockdown because this is how I eat and make a living for myself.”

A large number of waste collectors were seen this week at dumpsites wearing no protective gear like face masks or gloves. They were surrounded by animal skins, plastic, used tissues, rotten food and dirty diapers.

They went about their job, touching all the waste with their naked hands and using supermarket trolleys to transport the rubbish.

