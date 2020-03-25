ABC of lockdown – who can do what?

As the countdown ticks towards the stroke of midnight on Thursday when President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lockdown comes into effect, throngs of people are scrambling in a mad rush to do their shopping. And as this unfolds, questions as to who can do what, where and when and how it should be done and who’s allowed to do it have become everyone’s immediate focus. The answer to all these is: it all depends on who you are, what you do and when you need to do it. As the starting point, everyone stays at home from Friday morning for three weeks....

You will be able to leave to buy food and soap, as well as other essentials, Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel said yesterday.

“Grocery stores, supermarkets and spaza shops will remain open during the enforced lockdown,” Patel said. “We call on our people to limit the trips to shopping centres for the purpose of shopping for food and basic goods only, and not to gather in shopping malls.

“Pharmacies will remain open during the lockdown. Healthcare professionals providing essential services to the public will be open as well.”

Companies and people essential to the production and transportation of food, basic goods and medical supplies will remain open during the 21-day lockdown.

“This means that essential personnel required for the continued functioning of these companies will be exempted from the stay-home provisions,” Patel said.

He also emphasised that all items – food and beverages, medical suppliers, personal products, hygiene products and cleaning products – would remain available.

“All businesses essential for the production and distribution of these essential items will be allowed to remain in operation during the lockdown. Businesses like grocery stores, supermarkets, pharmacies and spaza shops, especially, will be asked to educate their staff and customers on the required protocols and to practise social distancing,” he said.

INFO

Essential people to possibly be included in the pending government gazette:

Those responsible for essential care of the elderly and sick persons, including homecare and old-age homes;

Essential private security services for the protection of property and persons;

All essential back-office services to enable salary and human resource departments to work so as to ensure smooth management of wage and salary payments;

Essential animal welfare and emergency veterinary services;

Those who assist in transporting food and other essentials to homes including online retail, as well as transport systems that support any of the essential services;

Key maintenance systems required at workplaces to avoid serious damage to economic assets, where the interruption of that service will destroy critical working areas, factories or machinery;

Members of parliament, provincial legislatures, municipal councils and their core staff, as well as government departments and public entities’ staff responsible to assist with implementation of the measures announced by the president, as they will all need to be working to make the country safe;

Members of the media and broadcasting services, who will serve as a vital communication between government and the public;

Transportation of fuel, food and basic goods supply trucks between SADC countries.

The purpose of this illustrative list is to show that government are taking into account the critical services that should remain open.

Common sense may be the biggest weapon SA has against the virus.

