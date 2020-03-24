Action against price-gouging businesses already under way
Bernadette Wicks
Empty shelves in the Checkers in Green Valley, Greenstone, 24 March 2020. Many people are panic buying ahead of the shutdown even though Preident Ramaphosa ensured people that they would be able to get to the shops during the lockdown period. Picture Neil McCartney
At least 11 businesses who tried to cash in on the Covid-19 pandemic by increasing their prices are already under investigation and more might follow, with an expert expecting especially big companies to come under fire.