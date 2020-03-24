 
 
Covid-19 24.3.2020 05:15 pm

Action against price-gouging businesses already under way

Bernadette Wicks
Action against price-gouging businesses already under way

Empty shelves in the Checkers in Green Valley, Greenstone, 24 March 2020. Many people are panic buying ahead of the shutdown even though Preident Ramaphosa ensured people that they would be able to get to the shops during the lockdown period. Picture Neil McCartney

At least 11 businesses who tried to cash in on the Covid-19 pandemic by increasing their prices are already under investigation and more might follow, with an expert expecting especially big companies to come under fire.

The Competition Commission’ could soon be dealing with a potential influx of new cases, after Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel yesterday announced that 11 businesses were already under investigation for contravening the newly implemented regulations banning price hikes during the Covid-19 disaster. Last Thursday, the minister gazetted a set of new regulations and directions designed to – among other things – “protect consumers and customers from unconscionable, unfair, unreasonable, unjust or improper commercial practices during the national state of disaster”. These included a ban on exorbitant price hikes of various products and services, including basic food and consumer items...
