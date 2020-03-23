 
 
Covid-19 23.3.2020 03:51 pm

HIV and Covid-19 – what we know thus far and how you can stay safe

Hayden Horner
Viruses in blood. Picture: iStock

The Citizen’s Hayden Horner provides some insight into what it is like being HIV positive amid the coronavirus crisis, and it isn’t all doom and gloom.

This is the second deadly global pandemic that I have experienced in my 47 years on this earth. HIV was the first and that didn’t turn out well for me. Not long after I turned 25, I contracted HIV. Much like our current situation, it was a time of great fear, countless deaths, lack of treatment and misinformation. So, when news emerged that HIV-positive persons are among those at increased risk of death from the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), I thought this is the end. However, my need for answers soon outweighed my fear of death and I started sifting through...
