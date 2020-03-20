 
 
Covid-19 20.3.2020 06:00 am

Sassa grants payments process faces coronavirus danger

Sipho Mabena
Picture: Moneyweb

‘I cannot see how they will control those people and where they will keep them once they have grouped them into batches of 100,’ a grant recipient said.

Old-age pensioners, the disabled and sick and mothers from poor communities already struggling to stay afloat financially, could find themselves exposed to the coronavirus in the coming monthly grant payment process. The Black Sash yesterday slammed the South African Social Security Agency’s Covid-19 containment strategy as “thin on detail and low on protection” for pensioners using pay points to collect their grants. The agency said to manage numbers at cash pay points, together with the Post Office it would ensure the number of clients serviced at a time did not exceed the restriction of 100 people. A 75-year-old pensioner from...
