 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Covid-19 18.3.2020 11:32 pm

Government cracks down further to prevent Covid-19 spreading

Bernadette Wicks
PREMIUM!
Government cracks down further to prevent Covid-19 spreading

Minister of Cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. Picture: Jacques Nelles

As per the Government Gazette, anyone who intentionally exposed anyone else to the virus, could now be charged with murder.

Government is cracking down further on social gatherings and flouting the recently announced ban on gatherings of more than 100 people could now land you in jail, as could breaching some of the strict new rules around liquor sales. The Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, late on Wednesday night gazetted new regulations to “prevent an escalation” and “alleviate, contain and minimise the effects” of Covid-19. This as part of government’s ramped up response to Covid-19’s descent on South Africa and in the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring a national state of disaster on...
Related Stories
African music legend Manu Dibango in hospital with coronavirus 18.3.2020
Government set to give jail time for people flouting rules against big gatherings 18.3.2020
Kiplingcotes Derby falls to virus – but Greyville holds aloft torch for racing world 18.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.