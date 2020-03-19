 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Covid-19 19.3.2020 06:05 am

We just want to be on the safe side, says patient

Sipho Mabena
PREMIUM!
We just want to be on the safe side, says patient

Lancet Laboratory Rochester Place administrator Bathandwa May speaks to queuing patients arriving for a coronavirus test at the drive-through testing facility, 18 March 2020, in Sandton. Patients arriving at the facility have all been referred by a doctor to be tested. Picture: Michel Bega

He said since the doctor suggested Covid-19 tests, his wife and child, who have no symptoms, have gone into self-isolation at their Bryanston home.

More than a week ago, Oupa, a consultant in the agriculture sector, developed fever and consulted his doctor who treated him with antibiotics. He consulted his doctor again on Tuesday and the doctor recommended that he be tested for the Covid-19, though he has not recently travelled outside the country. This is why he found himself queueing, in his BMW sedan, to get tested at Lancet Laboratories’ Covid-19 drive-through testing in Sandton, yesterday. “I do not have any symptoms, other than the bout of fever that I treated with antibiotics. I have nothing to worry about,” he said. He said...
Related Stories
PICS: The heroes on the coronavirus frontline 19.3.2020
How to survive at home while self-isolating 19.3.2020
Government cracks down further to prevent Covid-19 spreading 18.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.