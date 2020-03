The annual ZCC pilgrimage to Moria might have been cancelled this year because of the outbreak of Coronavirus, but for some people in Limpopo, devoted church members and vendors from surrounding villages, who depend on the event to make a living, they will continue planning until they are told otherwise by leaders of the church. This was the sentiment of many ZCC church members and street vendors in Limpopo, who until this day are waiting with bated breath to hear from their leaders, Bishops Barabanas and Angenas Lekganyane, about the church’s official stand on the annual Easter pilgrimage, expected to...

The annual ZCC pilgrimage to Moria might have been cancelled this year because of the outbreak of Coronavirus, but for some people in Limpopo, devoted church members and vendors from surrounding villages, who depend on the event to make a living, they will continue planning until they are told otherwise by leaders of the church.

This was the sentiment of many ZCC church members and street vendors in Limpopo, who until this day are waiting with bated breath to hear from their leaders, Bishops Barabanas and Angenas Lekganyane, about the church’s official stand on the annual Easter pilgrimage, expected to take place in three weeks from now.

For over 110 years since its inception in 1910, the church has held its annual pilgrimage during the Easter Holidays, and this year the big event was scheduled to take place between 10 and 12 April.

The Zion Christian Church said in a statement on Tuesday night: “We are informing you the people and the groups who come to Moria on the weekends via buses to put on hold coming to Moria until further notice.” This message had, however, apparently not filtered down to ZCC members on the ground, including those in the areas immediately surrounding the church.

“We have heard through the grapevine that President Cyril Ramaphosa forbade all churches from having public gatherings of more than 100 people. This left many of us baffled and not understanding if the event would still take place in Moria because our church hosts more than 8 million people during the events,” said Albert Selomo as he headed to church yesterday, clad in his khaki church uniform.

“But Ramaphosa’s word is not bigger than that of our father (Lekganyane). He might be a state president but here in Boyne Moria, Lekganyane is our president,” added Selomo. “Everyone here is still baffled, waiting for the church to officially announce its decision on the matter. We only hope that the church will pronounce on the matter this Sunday during a church service.”

Jonas Letsoalo, 48, who is a street vendor in Mentz outside Mankweng Turfloop, between Polokwane and Tzaneen, said most people in Limpopo depended on the church’s annual pilgrimage to make good money through selling pap and relish, church uniforms, shoes, salt, ointments, sugar cane, vegetables, fruits and other goods at reasonable prices.

“We usually sell between R20,000 to R50,000, depending on your luck during the pilgrimage. But if they postpone the event, it will be a shame not only to me but to all Limpopeans who depend on making ends meet during the events,” he said.

Letsoalo said he had planned to take his two boys to Koma School this winter as part of his tradition for every boy over the age of 12 to go through the rites of passage.

“But all this will fail because I would have no money,” he explained.

Church Spokesperson, Reverend Emmanuel Motolla said the church’s spiritual leader, Dr Barabanas Lekganyane, made the decision that it would indefinitely postpone this year’s pilgrimage last Friday, after a briefing by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. The church had invited Mkhize on Monday to its headquarters to brief them about the impact of disease and government’s plan to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Earlier today, Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha led Members of his Executive Council (MECs) to the St Angenas ZCC Church, also in Moria, Boyne to discuss matters pertaining the pilgrimage, the deadly virus, preventative measures for the spread of the disease and its implications on public gatherings. The Citizen can exclusively reveal that the church has agreed to postpone the event until further notice.

“Yes, we can confirm that the premier has met with Bishop St Angenas Lekganyane of the Zion Christian Church to discuss a number of issues, among them, the Easter pilgrimages. We have since agreed on a number of issues but I cannot pronounce on the matter. The church has undertaken to make [a] pronouncement on the matter,” said Mathabatha’s spokesperson, Kenny Mathivha.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.