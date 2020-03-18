 
 
Covid-19 18.3.2020 02:32 pm

Coronavirus unites South African politicians

Eric Naki
President Cyril Ramaphosa this morning met with leaders of political parties represented in Parliament at Tuynhuys to discuss the national response to the Coronavirus outbreak. This meeting is part of a series of consultations the President is undertaking with leaders across various sectors of society to ensure that the national effort to combat and contain the virus is inclusive and enjoys the support of all stakeholder groups. The President declared a national state of disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act on Sunday, 15 March 2020. 18/03/2020. South Africa. Picture: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS

Gone were the chants and snide remarks, as an international pandemic this morning managed to unite 14 political parties from across the spectrum, all speaking with one voice for the need to act against the coronavirus.

Unity prevailed as leaders of different political parties put aside their differences and met President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, to focus on how to deal with the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic to the South African nation. Representatives of 14 political parties represented in parliament attended the meeting. The president lauded the parties for standing together, across party political divides, to fight the disease together. “All leaders agree that the COVID-19 outbreak poses a grave and real threat to the lives, livelihoods and prosperity of our people. Our country finds itself in an extreme situation that...
