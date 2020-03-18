Coronavirus unites South African politicians

Unity prevailed as leaders of different political parties put aside their differences and met President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, to focus on how to deal with the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic to the South African nation. Representatives of 14 political parties represented in parliament attended the meeting. The president lauded the parties for standing together, across party political divides, to fight the disease together. “All leaders agree that the COVID-19 outbreak poses a grave and real threat to the lives, livelihoods and prosperity of our people. Our country finds itself in an extreme situation that...

“All leaders agree that the COVID-19 outbreak poses a grave and real threat to the lives, livelihoods and prosperity of our people. Our country finds itself in an extreme situation that requires extraordinary measures. It requires that all South Africans work together in unity and solidarity, in partnership and cooperation,” Ramaphosa said in a post-meeting statement.

In a joint statement issued on their behalf by the presidency, the parties said: “We hereby demonstrate practically that we are united as the leaders of our nation to overcome this global crisis facing our country and our people. Regardless of our political differences, all leaders share a common desire to keep our people safe, to mitigate the impact on our economy, and ensure that the inevitable disruption to lives and livelihoods is reduced.”

“We accept our collective and individual duty as leaders to provide guidance and direction to our people, to demonstrate the greatest of care and responsibility in our pronouncements and actions, and to mobilise all South Africans behind this effort,” they said.

The parties agreed on the need for an immediate and sustained response, and to support the measures to curb the spread of the pandemic as announced by the government. They all expressed concern about the health and wellbeing of the nation, particularly the poor, elderly and the vulnerable and noted that the Covid-19 posed a great threat to the nation.

“There is much we can do, as a country and as individual citizens, to slow the spread of the disease, to save lives and improve health outcomes, and to bring the epidemic to an end. Every person, institution and grouping has a role to play in combating this disease,” Ramaphosa said.

They also agreed that an effective popular campaign against the disease depended on the provision of regular and accurate information to the public; and access for all to screening, testing and treatment. The pandemic demanded transparency and accountability from the responsible authorities.

They said an effective response also required heightened levels of personal responsibility on the part of citizens including personal infection control measures, such as regular hand washing, avoiding public gatherings, and maintaining a distance from other people. Personal responsibility also means that we should avoid behaviour – such as unnecessary physical contact or excessive alcohol use – that increases the chances of infection.

The party leaders urged the government to provide water to destitute communities in the light of the need for strict hygienic action such as the washing of hands with soap. They also asked for the focus to be on prevention in public transport system, food security, particularly for the poor, while the departments of health and defence were asked to establish centres for testing, water distribution and services, especially in rural areas.

The parties warned that people should be alert to disinformation, rumours and fake news and ensure that we do not disseminate it.

“We call on all citizens to refrain from making excessive purchases. It is important to understand that the supply of goods remains continuous, supply chains remain intact, and there is no need for stockpiling of any items. All social partners – specifically government, business and labour – need to jointly develop and implement measures to mitigate the economic effects of Covid-19. Companies in distress need to be assisted and jobs and livelihoods need to be preserved,” they said.

Ramaphosa said proposals from political parties will be considered by the National Command Council and the relevant state institutions.

“As the collective political leadership of this country we are at one on the extent of the challenge our nation faces, and on the measures that we must now all take to confront and overcome that challenge,” Ramaphosa said.

