Coronavirus unites South African politicians
Eric Naki
President Cyril Ramaphosa this morning met with leaders of political parties represented in Parliament at Tuynhuys to discuss the national response to the Coronavirus outbreak. This meeting is part of a series of consultations the President is undertaking with leaders across various sectors of society to ensure that the national effort to combat and contain the virus is inclusive and enjoys the support of all stakeholder groups. The President declared a national state of disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act on Sunday, 15 March 2020. 18/03/2020. South Africa. Picture: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS
Gone were the chants and snide remarks, as an international pandemic this morning managed to unite 14 political parties from across the spectrum, all speaking with one voice for the need to act against the coronavirus.