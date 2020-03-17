Price gouging: ‘Be considerate’, urges Consumer Goods council
Gcina Ntsaluba
People stocking up on toilet paper amid fears of shortages because of the Covid 19 virus pandemic at Checkers in Green Valley shopping center in Greenstone, 16 March 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney
The Consumer Goods Council of SA has asked businesses to refrain from trying to gouge consumers who are panic buying amid the coronavirus outbreak, as some companies increase prices on masks and other goods by more than 500%.