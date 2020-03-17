 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Business 17.3.2020 06:17 pm

Price gouging: ‘Be considerate’, urges Consumer Goods council

Gcina Ntsaluba
PREMIUM!
Price gouging: ‘Be considerate’, urges Consumer Goods council

People stocking up on toilet paper amid fears of shortages because of the Covid 19 virus pandemic at Checkers in Green Valley shopping center in Greenstone, 16 March 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

The Consumer Goods Council of SA has asked businesses to refrain from trying to gouge consumers who are panic buying amid the coronavirus outbreak, as some companies increase prices on masks and other goods by more than 500%.

The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa is (CGCSA) has called on members of the public to report to the Consumer Commission any businesses that are taking advantage of panic buying caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus by charging exorbitant prices. “We have noticed that third party sellers are buying in bulk for the purposes of on-selling at a higher price or for selling off-shore. Bulk buying has been prevalent in affluent areas/communities and less so in the lower income communities,” said CGCSA CEO Gwarega Mangozhe. He said if not urgently managed, bulk buying would disrupt the supply...
Related Stories
Anglican archbishops call on SA to choose life over death 17.3.2020
Coronavirus is ‘a global battle between man and nature’ 17.3.2020
CT public transport commuters urged to travel outside peak hours 17.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.