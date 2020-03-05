 
 
What best man duties at a wedding can tell us about Janneman Malan

Heinz Schenk
What best man duties at a wedding can tell us about Janneman Malan

Janneman Malan celebrates his century. Photo: Gallo Images.

The new Proteas star, who helped clinch the ODI series against the Aussies, has already shown immense mental resolve as he starts his international career.

Last year, less than 24 hours before he was going to make his T20 international debut against Pakistan at the Wanderers, Janneman Malan wasn’t even in the Proteas camp. Instead, he was about 70km away in Hartbeespoort for a gig that was arguably even more important than donning the bright yellow that is South Africa’s kit in the shortest form of the game – he was best man and MC at elder brother Andre’s wedding. There was no way Janneman would’ve tried to wriggle his way out of that honour, even if an accomplished, cricket-mad family like the Malans would...
