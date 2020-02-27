 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Premium 27.2.2020 05:25 pm

Road to the World T20: How do the Proteas shape up

Heinz Schenk
PREMIUM!
Road to the World T20: How do the Proteas shape up

Tabraiz Shamsi, the Proteas' unsung hero. (Photo by Michael Sheehan / AFP)

Quinton de Kock says South Africa don’t need too many tweaks. That doesn’t quite seem to be the case.

Before the T20 series against Australia, Quinton de Kock was pretty emphatic when asked how close the side was to its best XI in the format. That question is more relevant than usual as the World T20 looms large in October. And the rookie South African captain did his best to make it sound like the national team are stable, stating that there are only “one to three” spots that still need to be filled. However, the 2-1 series loss, which featured two comprehensive defeats sandwiched between an encouraging performance in Port Elizabeth, suggests that number is probably far bigger....
Related Stories
‘Learning’ De Kock can’t explain another Proteas ‘blowout’ 27.2.2020
Maharaj back as Proteas depth-building goes into overdrive 26.2.2020
Rabada alert 26.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business How much of your day do you spend working just to pay tax?

Columns Our parole system needs an overhaul

Local News Title deed tangle has residents fearing they’ll lose their homes

Budget 2020 Bigger fuel levies, smaller transport spend worry AA

Education UPDATE: Kidnapped Gauteng pupil has been found


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.