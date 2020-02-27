Road to the World T20: How do the Proteas shape up

Before the T20 series against Australia, Quinton de Kock was pretty emphatic when asked how close the side was to its best XI in the format. That question is more relevant than usual as the World T20 looms large in October. And the rookie South African captain did his best to make it sound like the national team are stable, stating that there are only “one to three” spots that still need to be filled. However, the 2-1 series loss, which featured two comprehensive defeats sandwiched between an encouraging performance in Port Elizabeth, suggests that number is probably far bigger....

While the preceding series against England was more competitive, some answers also weren’t forecoming then.

We look at where the current squads stands.

De Kock

He’s feeling the burden of leadership already and his decision-making is yet where it needs to be. While he was Mitchell Starc’s bunny in the Aussie series, he’s been the mainstay of the Proteas batting.

Status: A certainty

Temba Bavuma

Certainly delivered the goods against England, making scores of 43, 31 and 49, but a hamstring injury saw him miss the entire series against the Aussies when everyone was hoping he’d be able to kick on.

Status: Definitely in the mix

Faf du Plessis

Returned to the squad for the Aussie series to much fanfare and little substance. His fielding, however, remains world-class.

Status: Can’t be rested for any of SA’s remaining T20 assignments if he wants to make the tournament

Rassie van der Dussen

The experiment to open with him was, frankly, silly given that he’s so comfortable at the moment as a bolter in the middle order. That was evident in one match-winning and one close-to-match-winning knock against the Aussies and England respectively.

Status: A certainty

David Miller

Continues to frustrate immensely. His batting overall lacks conviction and it translates into a lack of responsibility, which places the Proteas under pressure because he’s still the best finisher around. The other problem is there’s no-one else competing realistically for his spot.

Status: His spot should be in danger, but there’s no-one to provide that danger

Heinrich Klaasen

Certainly took his chances when they were on offer. Made a brilliant 66 against England and a promising 22 at Newlands despite not always being selected and suffering an injury.

Status: Deserves more opportunities to show his worth

Pite van Biljon

Thrown in at the deep end, the Knights skipper didn’t respond, though it’s tough to blame him.

Status: He got a raw deal, but is he good enough anyway?

Jon-Jon Smuts

In theory a very handy T20 cricketer, but his batting isn’t up to standard and his useful left-arm spinners tend to be picked apart by batters of the highest class.

Status: The should be others to look at

Dwaine Pretorius

He has his moments, producing a decent all-round performance in Durban against England and clawing his team back with a good spell in PE. But consistency is elusive.

Status: He’ll remain in the shake-up, but time is running out

Andile Phehlukwayo

Guilty of being too fancy with his variations and his batting form has deserted him. But he’s a player who invariably makes things happen.

Status: Another guy who’ll be backed, but needs to start repaying the faith

Tabraiz Shamsi

Upped his game significantly in the series against Australia, bowling economically and posing a reasonable threat. His spell in PE was crucial. SA’s best bowler by far.

Status: A certainty

Dale Steyn

A class act … even if he only played one match.

Status: A certainty

Lungi Ngidi

His big strength is the fact that he’s inherently a wicket-taker, even when he’s not bowling well. His death bowling has gradually become better.

Status: A tentative certainty

Kagiso Rabada

Just can’t seem to find top form again, but it’s also unfair to judge him given that he’s only come back from almost a month’s rest.

Status: A certainty unless his form drops spectacularly

Anrich Nortje

The end of his spell in PE despite his match fitness shows he’s a potential class act. Would’ve learned a lot at Newlands.

Status: In the mix, if not a certainty

Beuran Hendricks

Another man who probably lacks the highest class required for his level, but his left-armers could provide vital variety.

