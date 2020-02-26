 
 
Budget 2020 26.2.2020

Eskom, SOEs ‘must be saved’ for SA’s sake – economists

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
A Transnet locomotive. Picture: Facebook

It is ‘more important than ever for government to drive investment into SOEs to deal with the current job crunch and stimulate a healthier economy’.

Eskom and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in the transport sector top experts’ lists of SOEs that government needs to prioritise. This emerged as Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni was expected to tread a fine line between fiscal prudence and reviving the economy in the budget today. Economist Peter Baur said it was more important than ever for government to drive investment into SOEs to deal with the current job crunch and stimulate a healthier economy. “We need to save Transnet because without a proper functioning railway, which is a job creator of note, and immediately after that must be the Airports...
