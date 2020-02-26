 
 
This is our last chance to be saved from junk status, Mboweni

Eric Naki
Tito Mboweni, South African Minister of Finance, delivers his 2019 Mid-Term Budget Statement in the South African Parliament in Cape Town, on October 30, 2019. Picture: AFP / RODGER BOSCH

The finance minister, who does not have much leeway in the budget he presents today, should ‘be cold and clinical,’ and cut all aid to SOEs, experts say.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has been asked to come up with cold, clinically correct economic action and words that will convince credit rating agencies to give South Africa one more chance. Organised agriculture also urged Mboweni to be firm on private property ownership if he is to reignite investor confidence. The minister has to stop all state finance to the sinking South African Airways (SAA) and the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and limit the state finance of Eskom until the power utility became effective, said the Transvaal Agricultural Union (TLU SA), as Mboweni had little choice in the...
