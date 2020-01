The 2019/20 season has seen the revival of the Soweto giants who have turned their fortunes around under the mentorship of their respective German coaches. Pirates and Chiefs have each scored more than five goals in the last three matches, the club’s individual dominance over opposition and in the league shows the giants have got their bite back, but they both need silverware to put back smiles on their fans’ faces. Pirates have the best squad on paper, but thy struggled under the mentorship of Micho Sredojevic and Rulani Mokwena until coach Josef Zinnbauer took over and they are showing...

The 2019/20 season has seen the revival of the Soweto giants who have turned their fortunes around under the mentorship of their respective German coaches.

Pirates and Chiefs have each scored more than five goals in the last three matches, the club’s individual dominance over opposition and in the league shows the giants have got their bite back, but they both need silverware to put back smiles on their fans’ faces.

Pirates have the best squad on paper, but thy struggled under the mentorship of Micho Sredojevic and Rulani Mokwena until coach Josef Zinnbauer took over and they are showing that quality right now.

With both teams being on form and trying their best in the last two derbies to go pound for pound, they managed to revive the rivalry that divided families and communities all over South Africa for many years.

Amakhosi and the Buccaneers secretly inspire each other much like how a gentleman will work hard to make a success of himself to win the attention of a lady.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.