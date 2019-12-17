Recipe: Dark molasses gingerbread with whipped cream

Whipped cream is an easy topping, although dulce de leche or another warm, caramel-y sauce takes it to a special place. But it’s also kind of nice plain, wrapped in waxed paper and tucked inside someone’s lunch. TIME: 1 HOUR YIELD: 6 TO 8 SERVINGS 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, more for pan 2 cups all-purpose flour, more for pan 1/4 teaspoon baking soda 2 teaspoons baking powder 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 2 eggs 1 1/2 cups dark molasses Freshly whipped cream, for serving 1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Butter...

Whipped cream is an easy topping, although dulce de leche or another warm, caramel-y sauce takes it to a special place. But it’s also kind of nice plain, wrapped in waxed paper and tucked inside someone’s lunch.

TIME: 1 HOUR

YIELD: 6 TO 8 SERVINGS

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, more for pan

2 cups all-purpose flour, more for pan

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 eggs

1 1/2 cups dark molasses

Freshly whipped cream, for serving

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Butter and flour an 8-by-8-by-2-inch baking pan. Sift flour, baking soda and baking powder into a large mixing bowl. Blend in spices and salt with a wire whisk.

2. In a small pan, bring 1 cup water to a boil. Melt 1/2 cup butter in it, then whisk water into flour mixture. Beat eggs and add to mixture, along with molasses. Whisk until well blended. Pour into pan.

3. Bake for 35 to 45 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the middle of the cake has moist crumbs. Serve warm with freshly whipped cream.

TIP This cake is also delicious the day after it is baked. The spices meld and the texture gets even more like a steamed pudding.

