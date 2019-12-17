 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Premium 17.12.2019 04:53 pm

Recipe: Dark molasses gingerbread with whipped cream

Kim Severson c.2019 The New York Times Company
PREMIUM!
Recipe: Dark molasses gingerbread with whipped cream

Dark molasses gingerbread with whipped cream. (Rebecca McAlpin /The New York Times) —

This gingerbread, from the chefs Edna Lewis and Scott Peacock, is just wonderful: a little spicy, a little sweet, very simple to make, and absolutely delicious.

Whipped cream is an easy topping, although dulce de leche or another warm, caramel-y sauce takes it to a special place. But it’s also kind of nice plain, wrapped in waxed paper and tucked inside someone’s lunch. TIME: 1 HOUR YIELD: 6 TO 8 SERVINGS 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, more for pan 2 cups all-purpose flour, more for pan 1/4 teaspoon baking soda 2 teaspoons baking powder 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 2 eggs 1 1/2 cups dark molasses Freshly whipped cream, for serving 1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Butter...
Related Stories
Four Tanqueray cocktails to impress your guests 17.12.2019
Recipe: Asparagus panna cotta with pancetta & smoked trout 10.12.2019
Recipe: Squid ink pasta with pesto verde, black salami & parmesan 10.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.