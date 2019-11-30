 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Premium 30.11.2019 07:46 am

A Better You: The great what-to-eat debate of animal or plant foods

Sean van Staden
PREMIUM!
A Better You: The great what-to-eat debate of animal or plant foods

There is a lot of convincing evidence on both sides of the spectrum.

There is a massive tug-of-war between whether one should go for animal-based protein or plant-based protein. There is a lot of convincing evidence on both sides of the spectrum, but you need to understand the whole picture before deciding to go right, left or middle. If you are basing your opinion on a video you saw that changed your mindset then you are in for trouble. Let me share some neutral facts about both and then do more homework and hire the experts to guide you. What is plant-based eating? Plant-based eating involves consuming of foods only from plant-based sources....
Related Stories
A Better You: Train without the strain 23.11.2019
A Better You: Stretching benefits everyone 16.11.2019
A Better You: Embracing gender inequality 9.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.