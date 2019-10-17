 
 
Premium 17.10.2019 02:28 pm

How my white privilege landed me in prison

Hagen Engler
How my white privilege landed me in prison

Hagen Engler. Picture: Supplied

We thought we were being all rock’n’roll when the prison door slammed on us for the night.

White privilege is sometimes up for debate among white people. The naysayers traditionally assert that they have no privilege because, well, apartheid is officially over and there’s affirmative action, and their dad came over from Germany or Portugal with nothing. To that I say, “Okay, but then how come I was able to do this?” And I tell them this story. It takes place – as many of my worst exploits do – in the erstwhile Grahamstown, now renamed Makhanda. We were white university students, with time to kill, pocket money to spend and beer to drink. It was the...
