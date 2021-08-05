Barcelona announce Messi departure in stunning turnaround

Jonty Mark

“Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations,” read a statement from Barcelona.

Spanish giants Barcelona dropped a bombshell on Thursday evening as they announced Lionel Messi would be leaving the club.

“As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will not be fulfilled.

“FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life.”

Messi, now 34 years old, had been at Barcelona for the whole of his professional career, winning the Ballon D’Or six times, ten La Liga titles, and four Uefa Champions Leagues.

The Argentinian attacking genius leaves Barcelona having scored a staggering 672 goals in 778 appearances for the club.

As a free agent, Messi would command no transfer fee for suitors, of which there are likely to be plenty. More to follow on this breaking story.