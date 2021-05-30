World soccer
De Bruyne faces race to make Euro after facial fractures

De Bruyne was helped off the field in tears after colliding with Antonio Rudiger on the hour mark in Porto.

Kevin De Bruyne lies on the pitch after an injury during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at the Dragao stadium in Porto on Saturday. (Photo by Jose Coelho / POOL / AFP)

Kevin De Bruyne is a major doubt for Belgium’s Euro 2020 campaign after suffering two facial fractures in Manchester City’s Champions League final defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

The midfielder’s left eye immediately appeared swollen.

Without his creativity, Chelsea comfortably held out for a 1-0 win to keep City waiting for Champions League glory.

“Just got back from the hospital,” De Bruyne posted on his Twitter account on Sunday.

“My diagnosis is acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back.”

Belgium’s first match of the Euro is in 11 days’ time against Russia in Saint Petersburg.

Roberto Martinez’s team then face Denmark and Finland in what should be a comfortable group for the number one ranked side in the world.

