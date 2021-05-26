Percy Tau: If you loan me out, it is based on what exactly?

Jonty Mark

'I am looking to fight for my position. The team wants me to stay,' said the 27 year-old Brighton forward.

Percy Tau has questioned why Brighton and Hove Albion would send him back on loan next season, when they have barely given the 27 year-old a chance to show what he can do in England.

ALSO READ: Former Kaizer Chiefs striker survives Israel rocket strike

Tau was recalled from a loan spell at Club Brugge by Brighton in January, with the English Premier League club finally able to secure him a work permit.

The Bafana Bafana star, however, was not given much of a chance to shine in a Seagulls shirt, playing only just over five hours of first team football in league and cup, with Brighton head coach Graham Potter perhaps understandably using more tried and trusted players in the bid to avoid relegation.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns, Anderlecht and Club Brugge man says he has spoken to Potter about his future and believes they are on the same page.

“I don’t think anyone wants to do that (send me on loan) at this stage,” said Tau in an interview at Hyundai’s headquarters on Wednesday, where he was presented with a new car on his return to South Africa.

“It has been six months with Brighton. If you loan me out, it is based on what exactly? I didn’t play enough, so I am looking to fight for my position. The team wants me to stay .. you will always see (what happens) in the future, but as things stand we have agreed I will stay.”

Tau did play for the first time in over three months on May 15, when he came off the bench to provide Danny Welbeck with a goal in a 1-1 draw at home to West Ham.

“I was happy to be part of it … to contribute to Danny’s goal,” added Tau.

“Those are the moments you wish for when you haven’t been playing for some time, to score or assist, and to help the team win. It is unfortunate that we drew the game, but overall I was happy to give the assist.”

Tau also said that the hectic schedule in the English season, and Brighton’s small squad, made it difficult for him to even show what he can do in training.

“Brighton don’t train that much, so it is difficult to impress the coach. You get there (to training) and it is a recovery day. You use two balls, or five balls and you are done. There is not a big squad and there have been so many injuries, most of the time there are not enough numbers so training has to be adjusted,” he added.