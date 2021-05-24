Napoli owner confirms Gattuso exit after Champions League flop

AFP

The southerners finished fifth, one point behind fourth-placed Juventus, after a 1-1 draw at home against Hellas Verona

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis on Sunday confirmed that coach Gennaro Gattuso will leave the club after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

A win would have guaranteed a top four finish, but Napoli miss out on a second season of Champions League football.

“Dear Rino, I am happy to have spent almost two seasons with you,” De Laurentiis wrote on Twitter.

“Thanking you for your work, I wish you success wherever you go. A hug to your wife and children too. Aurelio De Laurentiis.”

The relationship between the pair had been tense with the club having imposed a media boycott for months.

Former AC Milan coach Gattuso took over after Carlo Ancelotti was sacked in December 2019.

The 43-year-old also missed out on a Champions League return with AC Milan in the 2018-2019 season by just one point.

The Italian 2006 World Cup winner as a player has been linked with clubs including Fiorentina and Tottenham.