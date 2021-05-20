Belgian title to be decided with Club Brugge in the driving seat

Phumelela

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Thursday 20 May

M1 Lecce vs Venezia: Second leg of the Serie B promotion playoff semi-final. The aggregate winner take son either Cittadella or Monza in a two-legged tie for a place in the top flight of Italian football.

M2 Malmo FF vs IF Elfsborg: Last season Malmo won the Swedish league with Elfsborg nine points behind in second place. Elfsborg held Malmo to a 1-1 draw on their last visit in August last year.

M3 Racing Genk vs Royal Antwerp: Genk’s win on Saturday over Anderlecht keeps their Belgian title hopes alive. Antwerp lost 4-1 on their last visit to Genk in December.

M4 Malaga vs Girona: Malaga have won their last two meetings with Girona, who are chasing a place in the top six of the Spanish second division and a place in the post-season promotion playoffs.

M5 Sporting Gijon vs Las Palmas: Gijon have won all of the last four visits made by Las Palmas. Gijon are headed to the post-season playoffs in the Spanish second tier.

M6 Tranmere Rovers vs Morecambe: This is the second of the League Two semi-final first leg playoffs. Rovers have won three of their last four clashes against Morecambe.

M7 Aarhus GF vs Brondby: AGF are unbeaten in their last four clashes with Brondby, winning twice at home and drawing twice away.

M8 Anderlecht vs Club Brugge: Brugge could retain their Belgian league crown if they win this game. Anderlecht have won only one of their past 10 meetings with Brugge.

M9 Rayo Vallecano vs Real Oviedo: Three of the past four matches between these two clubs have ended in draws. Rayo Vallecano are still in the race for a Spanish second division post-season promotion playoff place.

M10 Real Zaragoza vs Castellon: After three successive draws, Zaragoza’s battle against the drop was boosted by a weekend win at Las Palmas. Castellon are in threat of relegation after two points from their last four games.

R8.00 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 2,3 x 1 x 1