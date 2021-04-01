World soccer 1.4.2021 06:24 pm

Real Madrid president Perez calls for new club elections

AFP
Real Madrid president Perez calls for new club elections

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has called for new club elections to be held. (OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

The 74-year-old has been in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu since 2009 and was also president from 2000-2006, when he was best known for ushering in the ‘Galacticos’ era.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has called for new club elections to be held, the La Liga giants announced on Thursday.

The 74-year-old has been in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu since 2009 and was also president from 2000-2006, when he was best known for ushering in the ‘Galacticos’ era.

“Following on from today’s board meeting… the president has requested that the electoral board issue the call for elections for the president and board of directors,” the club said in a statement.

Perez was last reelected in 2017, when he was unopposed.

His detractors criticise a reform in the club’s statutes from 2012, which makes it harder to run for president.

Since then, any candidate must have been a Real Madrid member for at least 20 years and be able to guarantee a part of the team’s budget with their personal assets.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Portugal lose injured Pepe for World Cup qualifiers 22.3.2021
Real Madrid and Barcelona face tough trips north in Matchday 28 of LaLiga 19.3.2021
Benzema delivering for Real Madrid but still stuck in Ronaldo’s shadow 19.3.2021



EDITOR'S CHOICE

Eish! Easter alcohol transport: Did NDZ ban booze movement? No, but yes…

Lifestyle April fool! The best pranks from today

Food and Drink 6 brunch spots to try this long weekend

News Dudu Gumede: much more than a colleague

Africa All SA citizens in Mozambique successfully evacuated


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition