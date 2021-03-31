Varbergs coach hoping to see ex-Chiefs striker Moon flourish at Swedish club

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

'A player who was previously trained by Stuart Baxter and who we hope will flourish in Sweden," said Persson.

Ryan Moon’s new coach Joakim Persson is banking on the new signing to shine for his Sweden based outfit Varberg BoIS.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United striker was announced as Varbergs new acquisition, along with fellow South African Dean Solomons, who was formerly with Ajax Cape Town, before they changed their name to Cape Town Spurs.

“Ryan is a player that our foreign scout followed and worked to fit in the physical game here. He is a fast and strong player who is good even in the air game with good physique and resilience inside the box. A player who was previously trained by Stuart Baxter and who we hope will flourish in Sweden with his qualities in the deep lead game that we may have missed a little earlier. It will be exciting to see what the two can bring to our already strong squad,” the coach was quoted as saying by the club’s website.

Prior to moving to Sweden, Moon played 12 games for Stellies this season, scoring only one goal.

Last season, the KwaZulu-Natal born player played 18 matches for Stellies, scoring four goals and made one assist.

Moon and Solomons join Varbergs with the club already having two South African players Luke le Roux and Tashreeq Matthews in their books.

The striker says he can’t wait to play for the team.

“I am incredibly expectant and can not wait to get started. As a player, I am humble and a hard-working team player who always strives to develop and through the useful team, where I see my goal danger, runs and speed as my greatest strengths. We know Varbergs BoIS and Allsvenskan thanks to the South African players who are already in the team and they have a young and talented squad,” said Moon.

Both Moon and Solomons have signed contracts that will see them at the club until 2024.

Varbergs will resume their Swedish league campaign on Saturday with a clash against Hacken away from home.

Last season, the club finished on 11th place in the 16-team league.

