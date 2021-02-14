Benni plans to end Swallows’ unbeaten run

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE WEEKEND

Sunday 14 February

S10 V3

M1 Roma v Udinese: Udinese upset Roma away last season to end a run of six successive defeats on trip to the capital to taken on Roma.

M2 Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Southampton have lost four league games in a row, conceding 16 goals in the process. Wolves are two points behind them in the Premier League after an indifferent season.

M3 Jwaneng Galaxy v Orlando Pirates: Botswana’s Galaxy host the Buccaneers in the first leg of their African Confederation Cup third round tie. The return match is on 21 Feb.

M4 Getafe vs Real Sociedad: Getafe have collected one point and one goal from their previous four La Liga fixtures. Sociedad returned to winning ways on Sunday by beating Cadiz 4-1.

M5 Swallows FC vs AmaZulu: Swallows look to stretch their unbeaten run in the league to 15 matches and move closer to leaders Sundowns. AmaZulu have won their last three league games.

M6 Cagliari vs Atalanta: Cagliari last won in late November but have since gone 15 games without a victory. Atalanta have drawn their last two games to slip to seventh in Serie A.

M7 Sampdoria vs Fiorentina: Fiorentina were 5-1 winners on their last assignment at Sampdoria in February last year. But it was only their fourth victory in 20 visits.

M8 West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United: West Brom have collected one point from their past five Premier League fixtures. Man Utd have won on their last two visits to the Hawthorns.

M9 Arsenal vs Leeds United: Leeds are one point above Arsenal in mid-table but have not won at the Gunners since 2003.

M10 Everton vs Fulham: Everton are without a win in their last three Premier League games at Goodison Park. Relegation haunted Fulham have not won in their 12 previous league games.

Suggested permutation:

R4.00 1 x 1 x 3 x 2,3 x 3 x 3 x 1 x 3 x 1 x 1

