Spurs look to keep up cup hunt

But Jose Mourinho's side face a tough test at Everton

Tottenham Hotspur’s search for a cup trophy this season has seen them already reach April’s League Cup final. Jose Mourinho’s team are also in the FA Cup hunt but will find it tough to get past Everton away. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE WEEK

Wednesday 10 February

S10 V2

M1 Reading vs Brentford: Two Championship frontrunners with Brentford on a run of three successive defeats and Reading unbeaten in their past four games.

M2 Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove: Leicester thrashed Brighton 3-0 at home in the league in mid-December and now host them in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

M3 FC Luzern v FC Lugano: Luzern have lost three of their as for and sit second from bottom in the Swiss league. Lugano are nine points above them.

M4 Sheffield United vs Bristol City: Sheffield United vs Bristol City: Sheffield United have a chance to extend their FA Cup run which contrasts with their league form. They have won through two rounds, albeit against lower league opponents.

M5 Atalanta vs Napoli: Second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. The first in Naples was a goalless draw.

M6 Club Brugge v Royal Antwerp: Brugge bring a run of nine successive victories into this cup tie. Antwerp have won their last four outings.

M7 Sevilla v Barcelona: Sevilla are on a run of seven successive wins as they go into this Copa del Rey tie against last season’s runners-up. The last two clashes between these two clubs both ended in draws.

M8 Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur: Everton have won only one of the last seven visits made by Spurs to Goodison Park.

M9 Ajax Amsterdam vs PSV Eindhoven: Ajax and PSV drew 2-2 in the Dutch league in early January but now meet again in the cup quarter-final.

M10 Fluminense v Atletico Mineiro: Fluminense have won four of their last five games. Atletico Mineiro are two places and four points above Fluminense in the top five of the Brazilian league.

Suggested permutation:

R8.00 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 1 x 1 x 1