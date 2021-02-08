Bayern coach Flick hails ‘great coach’ Pitso Mosimane

Khaya Ndubane

Bayern and Al Ahly are set to meet in a Club World Cup semifinal clash at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan today.

Bayern Munich manager Hans-Dieter Flick has praised Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane ahead of their Club World Cup clash.

ALSO READ: Al Ahly to play for fun against Bayern, says coach Pitso Mosimane

The semifinal clash is set to take place at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan today (Monday).

Flick said their aim is to win the tournament, but added that it won’t be a easy to beat the African champions.

“We had to win the Champions League in order to get here. We have a match almost every 3 days, so we have to take it step by step in training,” Flick said during the pre-match press conference as quoted by Kingfut.

“From today we will work on intensive training for the match against Al Ahly.

“Our goal is to win the tournament, and we know that it is a burden on us. But we are excited and want to end the season by winning our sixth title.

“Of course, we have our way of playing, with which we were able to win many matches. Our first goal is to win this match, but it is important always to keep your eyes on the opponent,” he added.

“Al Ahly is a team that wants to play well and plays in different ways in the attack. They play with two offensive full-back.

“The coach [Pitso Mosimane] is great. I sat with him for a short time, but I like his style very much,” concluded Flick.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.