Al Ahly to play for fun against Bayern, says coach Pitso Mosimane

Khaya Ndubane

The Red Devils are set to meet The Bavarians in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup on Monday.

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane insists that his side will play for ‘fun’ against Bayern Munich in the Club World Cup.

The Red Devils are set to meet The Bavarians in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup on Monday after beating hosts Qatar’s Al Duhail 1-0 in the quarterfinals on Thursday night.

The game is set to take place at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan on Monday.

Mosimane has humbled his side ahead of their game with the European giants, saying they will only play for fun.

“Who are we to play against Bayern Munich? They are a great team who beat Barcelona 8-2,” said Mosimane as quoted by KingFut.

“What should I predict against Bayern…We don’t have anything to lose against them.

“We will play for fun,” added the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana defender.

In case the Reds managed to achieve a miracle and reach the final, they will face either Brazil’s Palmeiras or UANL Tigers of Mexico.

Pitso Mosimane’s men will play the loser of the other encounter in the third-placed playoff, if they fail to beat Bayern.

