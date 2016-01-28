It’s Pirates v Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup!

This will be the fourth Soweto derby of the Premier Soccer League season after Amakhosi and the Buccaneers already met in the Telkom Knockout semifinals.
Other all Absa Premiership fixtures see Bidvest Wits hosting Bleomfontein Celtic and Ajax Cape Town hosting Free State Stars.
Reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns will travel to National First Division side Highlands Park.
Nedbank Cup Last 32 Draw
Polokwane City v African All Stars
EC Bees v Magesi FC
Bidvest Wits v Bloemfontein Celtic
Moroka Swallows v SuperSport United
Ajax Cape Town v Free State Stars
Santos v Mthatha Bucks
Maritzburg United v Black Leopards
United Rovers FC v Black Aces
University of Pretoria v Polokwane City Rovers
Chippa Utd v Baroka
Golden Arrows v Milford FC
Highlands Park v Mamelodi Sundowns
Sibanye Golden Stars v Mbombela United
Jomo Cosmos v AmaZulu
Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs
Steenberg United v Platinum Stars
