 
menu
Nedbank Cup News 28.1.2016 08:28 pm

It’s Pirates v Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup!

Phakaaathi Reporter
Eric Tinkler coach of Orlando Pirates and Steve Komphela coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the Nedbank Cup Last 32 Draw at Nedbank Head Office (Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Eric Tinkler coach of Orlando Pirates and Steve Komphela coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the Nedbank Cup Last 32 Draw at Nedbank Head Office (Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will clash in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup, after the draw was conducted in Sandton yesterday.

This will be the fourth Soweto derby of the Premier Soccer League season after Amakhosi and the Buccaneers already met in the Telkom Knockout semifinals.

Other all Absa Premiership fixtures see Bidvest Wits hosting Bleomfontein Celtic and Ajax Cape Town hosting Free State Stars.

Reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns will travel to National First Division side Highlands Park.

Nedbank Cup Last 32 Draw

Polokwane City v African All Stars

EC Bees v Magesi FC

Bidvest Wits v Bloemfontein Celtic

Moroka Swallows v SuperSport United

Ajax Cape Town v Free State Stars

Santos v Mthatha Bucks

Maritzburg United v Black Leopards

United Rovers FC v Black Aces

University of Pretoria v Polokwane City Rovers

Chippa Utd v Baroka

Golden Arrows v Milford FC

Highlands Park v Mamelodi Sundowns

Sibanye Golden Stars v Mbombela United

Jomo Cosmos v AmaZulu

Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs

Steenberg United v Platinum Stars

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Mnguni gives Lakay advise on how to succeed at Sundowns   23.7.2018
Dax set to join Chiefs this week? 23.7.2018
Eymael vows to keep Stars on top 23.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.