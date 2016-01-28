It’s Pirates v Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup!

This will be the fourth Soweto derby of the Premier Soccer League season after Amakhosi and the Buccaneers already met in the Telkom Knockout semifinals.

Other all Absa Premiership fixtures see Bidvest Wits hosting Bleomfontein Celtic and Ajax Cape Town hosting Free State Stars.

Reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns will travel to National First Division side Highlands Park.

Nedbank Cup Last 32 Draw

Polokwane City v African All Stars

EC Bees v Magesi FC

Bidvest Wits v Bloemfontein Celtic

Moroka Swallows v SuperSport United

Ajax Cape Town v Free State Stars

Santos v Mthatha Bucks

Maritzburg United v Black Leopards

United Rovers FC v Black Aces

University of Pretoria v Polokwane City Rovers

Chippa Utd v Baroka

Golden Arrows v Milford FC

Highlands Park v Mamelodi Sundowns

Sibanye Golden Stars v Mbombela United

Jomo Cosmos v AmaZulu

Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs

Steenberg United v Platinum Stars

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.