The most important thing was winning – De Sa

While Pirates were far from clinical on attack, which accounted for the 1-0 scoreline, Polokwane looked out of their depth against a clearly tired Buccaneers outfit.

“It was tough, when you start missing opportunities you start wondering, fortunately we got one on target and got the three points,” said De Sa after the match.

“The most important thing was winning tonight [Wednesday], it was crucial.”

Polokwane parted ways with coach Duncan Lechesa on Monday, and physical trainer Eduardo Schoeler took the reigns for the clash.

De Sa said he had opted to rest a number of players after his side’s Confederation of African Football (CAF) champions league commitments.

“It was important to make changes, as we have another game on Sunday [Against Al Ahly in the CAF champions league].

“Travelling takes a lot out of the players. Even tonight players looked lethargic. Oupa [Manyisa] didn’t look himself. Andile [Jali] also came back, there were a lot of changes but I don’t think it was a weakened team.

“Daine [Klate] was just rested, Lennox [Bacela] was another as well as Lucky [Lekgwathi].”

Following two successive losses in the African competition, De Sa was pleased to get a win under his belt regardless of the opposition.

“Tonight’s [Wednesday] game was very important to us. Just to get a win after the two losses.

“At this club every game is important, everyone expects you to win, I certainly do.”

Meanwhile caretaker Polokwane coach Schoeler said it was not his decision on how long he would be filling the role.

“The boardroom will decide who will coach the next game, for now I’m the caretaker,” said Schoeler.

Schoeler said he worked in first and second division sides in a stint in Brazil before coming to Polokwane to take up the physical trainer position.

-Sapa

