Blow by blow: Bafana Bafana vs Mauritius

Starting XI

Bafana Bafana: Khune, Van Heerden, Gumede, Letlabika, Mngonyama, Motupa, Nyatama, Masango, Twala, Ntshangase, Gabuza

– referee blows for full time. Bafana Bafana 3-0 Mauritius

– 89′ 3 minutes of added time will be played

– 88′ Ntshangase’s header hits the cross bar

– 86′ Ntshangase’s shot is cleared off the line

– 85′ free kick to Mauritius outside the penalty box. The ball is played straight at Khune

– 83′ Ntuli hits the side netting

– 80′ David Lengclume of Mauritius is sent off (red card)

– 78′ corner kick Mauritius

– 74′ Gabuza is carried of the field

– 72′ offside call goes against Bafana

– 68′ Bafana are still on the attack in search of another goal

– 65′ Jean of Mauritius booked

– 63′ Bafana’s defence stands strong

– 59′ a cross from Mauritius goes across goal

– 57′ free kick to Bafana outside the box. Van Heerden’s free kick shot is punched over the goal posts

– 54′ goal kick to Mauritius

– 53′ goal kick to Bafana

– 51′ Buckland is booked for a foul on Masango outside the penalty box

– 50′ offside call goes against Nyatama

– 48′ throw in for Bafana

– 47′ offside call goes against Bafana

– 46′ Masango receives medical treatment

– the second half is underway

– referee blows his whistle for half time. Bafana Bafana 3-0 Mauritius

– 45′ 2 minutes of added time will be played.

– 44′ Siphelele Ntshangase and Thami Gabuza combine to score Bafana’s third goal. Ntshangase completes his brace. Bafana Bafana 3-0 Mauritius

– 42′ comfortable save by Khune

– 40′ offside call goes against Gabuza

– 39′ Bafana knocking the ball around

– 36′ throw in for Bafana

– 35′ goal kick to Mauritius

– 34′ Masango’s shot at goal strikes the goal posts

– 30′ corner kick to Bafana. Mauritius defend successfully

– 29′ throw in for Bafana

– 27′ Siphelele Ntshangase scores Bafana’s second goal. Bafana Bafana 2-0 Mauritius

– 26′ Van Heerden’s cross finds Thami Gabuza unmarked to score the first goal of the match. Bafana Bafana 1-0 Mauritius

– 24′ free kick to Bafana. Van Heerden strike is punched over the goal posts

– 21′ Eduardo and Gumede receives medical attention after clashing in the air

– 20′ Gabuza’s cross into the box goes out for a throw in for Mauritius

– 19′ goal kick to Mauritius

– 17′ excellent combination play by Bafana, Motupa’s strike at goal is blocked

– 16′ Gabuza loses the ball in the penalty box

– 15′ corner kick to Mauritius

– 14′ throw in for Mauritius

– 12′ Motupa fires the ball over the goal posts

– 11′ Ntshangase fails to score from close range

– 8′ Gabuza is denied a chance to direct the ball at goal

– 6′ goal kick to Mauritius

– 5′ Khune leaves his line early to beat Rare to the ball

– 4′ Ntshangase directs the ball wide at goal

– 3′ slow start to the game, both teams trying to find their feet

– 1′ Masango’s cross into the box is cleared

– Kickoff! Bafana playing from left to right, while Mauritius play from right to left

