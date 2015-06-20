 
local soccer 20.6.2015

Blow by blow: Bafana Bafana vs Mauritius

ANA
Warm-up during the South African football team training session at University of Johannesburg on June 19, 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Duif du Toit/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana face Mauritius at the Dobsonville Stadium. SAFA struggled to find players for Shakes Mashaba to select for this match against Mauritius. Tshepo Gumede and William Twaka were among the players that joined the team on Friday afternoon.

Starting XI

Bafana Bafana: Khune, Van Heerden,  Gumede, Letlabika, Mngonyama, Motupa, Nyatama, Masango, Twala, Ntshangase, Gabuza

– referee blows for full time. Bafana Bafana 3-0 Mauritius

89′ 3 minutes of added time will be played

88′ Ntshangase’s header hits the cross bar

86′ Ntshangase’s shot is cleared off the line

85′ free kick to Mauritius outside the penalty box. The ball is played straight at Khune

83′ Ntuli hits the side netting

80′ David Lengclume of Mauritius is sent off (red card)

78′ corner kick Mauritius

74′ Gabuza is carried of the field

72′ offside call goes against Bafana

68′ Bafana are still on the attack in search of another goal

65′ Jean of Mauritius booked

63′ Bafana’s defence stands strong

59′ a cross from Mauritius goes across goal

57′ free kick to Bafana outside the box. Van Heerden’s free kick shot is punched over the goal posts

54′ goal kick to Mauritius

53′ goal kick to Bafana

51′ Buckland is booked for a foul on Masango outside the penalty box

50′ offside call goes against Nyatama

48′ throw in for Bafana

47′ offside call goes against Bafana

46′ Masango receives medical treatment

– the second half is underway

– referee blows his whistle for half time. Bafana Bafana 3-0 Mauritius

45′ 2 minutes of added time will be played.

44′ Siphelele Ntshangase and Thami Gabuza combine to score Bafana’s third goal. Ntshangase completes his brace. Bafana Bafana 3-0 Mauritius

42′ comfortable save by Khune

40′ offside call goes against Gabuza

39′ Bafana knocking the ball around

36′ throw in for Bafana

35′ goal kick to Mauritius

34′ Masango’s shot at goal strikes the goal posts

30′ corner kick to Bafana. Mauritius defend successfully

29′ throw in for Bafana

27′ Siphelele Ntshangase scores Bafana’s second goal. Bafana Bafana 2-0 Mauritius

26′ Van Heerden’s cross finds Thami Gabuza unmarked to score the first goal of the match. Bafana Bafana 1-0 Mauritius

24′ free kick to Bafana. Van Heerden strike is punched over the goal posts

21′ Eduardo and Gumede receives medical attention after clashing in the air

20′ Gabuza’s cross into the box goes out for a throw in for Mauritius

19′ goal kick to Mauritius

17′ excellent combination play by Bafana, Motupa’s strike at goal is blocked

16′ Gabuza loses the ball in the penalty box

15′ corner kick to Mauritius

14′ throw in for Mauritius

12′ Motupa fires the ball over the goal posts

11′ Ntshangase fails to score from close range

8′ Gabuza is denied a chance to direct the ball at goal

6′ goal kick to Mauritius

5′ Khune leaves his line early to beat Rare to the ball

4′ Ntshangase directs the ball wide at goal

3′ slow start to the game, both teams trying to find their feet

1′ Masango’s cross into the box is cleared

– Kickoff! Bafana playing from left to right, while Mauritius play from right to left

