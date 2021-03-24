Tau says Bafana can learn from mistakes and beat Ghana

Percy Tau is confident Bafana Bafana can take down the Black Stars of Ghana in a Group C Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday and put themselves in pole position to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon next year.

South Africa lost 2-0 to Ghana in November 2019 on Ghana’s Cape Coast in their opening Group C qualifier, but have won their next three qualifiers and are now well-set to finish in the top two in Group C, and make the finals. Sudan, however, also have a chance to qualify, so Bafana would do well to beat Ghana before their tricky trip to Khartoum on Sunday.

’We all know if one loses and another one wins, the winner gains an advantage to go to AFCON. But I am confident that we will work hard and we should get the all-important result. We also want to use the home ground advantage we have over Ghana and do better than we did against them in the away game,” said Tau this week, according to Safa’s website.

‘’We watched the videos of that game in which we lost 2-0 and saw what we did wrong. We hope we are in a very good frame of mind and that we will do well.”

Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki must be extremely grateful to have Tau in camp. The Bafana striker has been the side’s most important attacking player for some time, memorably netting both goals against Libya in Tunisia the last time Bafana qualified for an Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The 26 year-old had to get permission from his English Premier League side Brighton to travel to South Africa, with strict Covid-19 regulations making many sides reluctant to release their players. Bongani Zungu will only join the side for the game in Sudan, while Keagan Dolly’s presence in Khartoum is still in the balance, and Dean Furman and Thulani Serero will not be coming at all.

Tau hopes the side’s experience of needing vital results to get themselves to an Afcon finals will help them against Ghana.

‘’We have been in these situations so many times and our main focus is just go there, do well and qualify for AFCON.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.