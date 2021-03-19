David Modise’s brother takes coaching reins at Celtic Ladies

The brother of former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, David Modise has been installed as coach at Bloemfontein Celtic ladies team.

Ompie Modise was announced on Thursday alongside other changes in the team’s management after the retrenchment of former chief executive officer, Khumbulani Konco.

“Ompie Modise has served as a Team Driver from 2003 till to date and he also served as an assistant coach of the Bloemfontein Celtic ladies team,” said Celtic in a statement posted on their social media.

Other new appointments are that of general manager, Sainty Molale and his assistant Mercy Chidi and administrative manager Moipone Mokotedi.

“Sainty Molale has served various management positions before. He is also a member of the PSL Board of Governors together with the chairman Max Tshabalala.

“He previously served as PA of the Chairman, he was later promoted as the Company Secretary of the club. He worked hand in hand with the former CEO and he is now the newly promoted General Manager of the club. Molale has experience of the day to day running of the club,” said the club.

Tshabalala said he was hopeful the new structure would take the club forward.

“I have no doubt we are going to do well with this new management, because we have been working together for more than five years and they know and respect the culture of the club,” said Tshabalala of the changes.

