GladAfrica Championship wrap: Ea Lla Koto back in promotion race after Stars win 

Free State Stars are back in contention for promotion in the GladAfrica Championship after their big 3-1 win away at Cape Town All Stars on Wednesday afternoon.

The win saw them jumping up three places to fifth, and are now on 25 points, four off the top place where Sekhukhune United are seated.

Ea Ll Koto have been revived since the arrival of Alan Freeze in January, and now have a serious chance at making a return to the top flight at the end of the season.

Kamogelo Sambo opened the scoring for Ea Lla Koto in the 14th minute, and Monnapule Saleng made it 2-0 in the 38th minute.

Abdel Suanon put the Free State side 3-0 to the good in the 64th minute, but Ronaldo Maarman cut the deficit with just over 15 minute stop the end, making it 3-1.

JDR Stars also ensured that they stay with the chasing pack, beating struggling Cape Town Spurs 2-1 in their own backyard. The Hammer Boys are fourth and equal on points with Royal AM, with 12 games to the end.

Sekhukhune United are meanwhile survived some palpitations and only scored on the very last minute to beat lowly relegation candidates, Bizana Pondo Chiefs 1-0, to keep their place at the top.

They are however equal on points with Richards Bay who beat Pretoria Callies 1-0. Both teams are on 31 points, but the Natal Rich Boys have a game in hand.

Results



Tuesday: Royal AM 0 Jomo Cosmos 0; Cape United 0 University of Pretoria 2

Wednesday: Sekhukhune 1 PondoChiefs 0; Richards Bay 1 Pretoria Callies 0; CT Spurs 1 JDR Stars 2; CT All Stars 1 FS Stars 3; Polokwane City 0 Uthongathi 0; TS Sporting 3 Steenberg United 1

